Action Alerts: Boeing Benefits from Pulling in Jet Orders

Boeing  (BA) – Get Boeing Company Report shares haven’t suffered much from the deadly March 21 crash of its 737-800 jet in China.

The stock did slide 4% on March 21. But it has rebounded 4% from that day, recently trading at $193.95.

The Action Alerts Plus team notes that Boeing shares benefited Wednesday from news that China Southern Airlines  (ZNH) – Get China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. Report said it plans to take delivery of 103 737 MAX jets through 2023, including 39 this year.

Further, on Thursday, ASL Aviation Holdings announced an order for up to 20 additional 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters.

