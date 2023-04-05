Across The Spider-Verse’ Trailer Sets 2023 Viewership Record  – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sony’s second trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has set a viewership record, The Hamden Journal has learned, coming in not only as the highest-viewed Spider-Verse franchise trailer, but also as the most-viewed second trailer for any recent Marvel film within a 24-hour period, and the most-viewed superhero film trailer of the summer.

The new trailer has, since launching yesterday, garnered 148.6M views, besting the tallies notched by trailers for forthcoming superhero tentpoles Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (116.9M) and The Flash (81.6M).

Recent Marvel films coming in behind Across the Spider-Verse in terms of views for a second trailer include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (121.6M), Thor: Love and Thunder (98.1M), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (84.8M and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (83.8M).

The first of two planned sequels to Sony’s 2018 Best Animated Feature Oscar winner Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which grossed over $384M worldwide, Across the Spider-Verse picks up with Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), as he reunites with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), encountering a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the very existence of the Multiverse as he’s catapulted through it. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson directed the pic, based on the Marvel Comics, from a script by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and David Callaham. Others lending their voices to the sequel include Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

Pic was produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Lord, Miller and Christina Steinberg, with Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch and Brian Bendis serving as exec producers.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens on June 2nd against A24’s Past Lives, Blue Fox Entertainment’s dramedy Rise, 20th’s Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman and Vertical’s sci-fi thriller Simulant. Following the sequel up is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which bows in theaters on March 29, 2024.