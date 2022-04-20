Across The Spider-Verse’ Heads To Summer 2023, Sony Dates ‘Equalizer 3’ – The Hamden Journal

Across The Spider-Verse’ Heads To Summer 2023, Sony Dates ‘Equalizer 3’ – Deadline

Sony has just made the following changes. Brace yourselves.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Animation/Columbia Pictures) – June 2, 2023 (from October 7, 2022) Pic will screen in premium large formats and IMAX.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile moves up to Oct. 7 this year from Nov. 18.

Brand new:

Madame Web (Columbia Pictures) – July 7, 2023
The Equalizer 3 (Columbia Pictures) – September 1, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II – March 29, 2024

Devotion from Columbia Pictures will begin its rollout on Oct. 14 with limited runs, will expand on October 21 and will go wide on Oct. 28.

