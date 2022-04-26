Across The Spider-Verse’ At CinemaCon; Sequel’s Title Revealed – The Hamden Journal

Sony dropped the first 15 minutes from its upcoming Marvel animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part I today.

In addition the Culver City, CA studio revealed the title of the pic’s sequel (technically the third installment in the animated Marvel series): Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Recently the studio announced it was pushing the animated movie from directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson from Oct. 7 to June 2, 2023. The pic’s sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, is dated for March 29, 2024.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will chronicle Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the hero from the 2018 Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature, as he groups up with Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), “Spider-Man 2099”, and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to face off with a powerful super-villain.

Returning as producers are Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg; Alonzo Ruvalcaba is co-producing. Lord and Miller will also be credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham. Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood.

Lord and Miller took the stage before playing the raw footage, which was a mix of imperfect CGI, polished footage and sketches, and beamed, “We don’t have a sizzle reel. Here’s a secret. Please don’t tell Tom (Rothman) this. Just say Whoo!” That became a bit. “We were too busy making the movie.”

Also, “We told him it would the same size as the last one but we couldn’t do it. It’s the largest crew of an animated movie ever. This movie has 1,000 people working on it. Don’t tell Tom. The number of characters. This movie has 240 characters. Please don’t tell Tom. It takes place in six universes. That’s why we couldn’t do the sizzle reel.”

“However, we could show you the first 15 minutes of the movie. But you have to promise not to tell Tom.” Off which the audience played along shouting out “We won’t tell Tom”.

Footage is set on Earth 65 with Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider Gwen meeting a Spider-Man from another dimension, Miguel O’Hara voiced by Oscar Isaac. They’re swooped up on a bird which O’Hara battles. Issa Rae’s Jessica Drew shows up to join in the fight on a motorcycle. She’s a friend of O’Hara’s. A helicopter falls from the sky and Gwen and O’Hara use their webs to prevent from falling and creating further damage.

Gwen encounters her cop father, and she tells him that she “didn’t murder Peter.” “Do you really think I’m a murderer? I am your daughter.” Gwen’s dad begins reading her her miranda rights.

Footage segues to Miles Morales’ version of Earth. His parents and him are meeting with his principal at school. His Spidey senses are set off and he leaves. The principal voiced by Rachel Dratch tells his mother, “Your son is lying to you. And I think yo know it.”

Said Sony Studio Boss Tom Rothman had a warning for the competition about the upcoming Spider-Verse films, “Watch the f**k out!”

He snarked “I have a reputation to keep up!”