Acort International Has Acquired Michael Matteo Rossi’s ‘Shadows’ – The Hamden Journal

Acort International has acquired Michael Matteo Rossi’s Shadows and is planning a domestic and international release this spring. The film hails from writer, director, and producer Rossi, whose last film The Handler was released on home entertainment platforms in December.

Krista Allen (Anger Management), David Labrava (Mayans), Francis Capra (Veronica Mars), Jazsmin Lewis (Barbershop), Eric Etebari (Narcos : Mexico), and Rahart Adams (House Husbands) Simeon Panda, Rachel Alig, Chris Levine, and Vernon Wells star in the film.

Film tells of a young low-level drug dealer (Australian actor Adams) that is reunited with his estranged mom and uncle when he needs protection from a ruthless drug kingpin that’s put a hit on him.

“I feel with the calibre of talent mixed with the storyline, Shadows is a stylish thriller that people are going to love to see,” says writer/director Michael Matteo Rossi, whose other credits include Chase (2019). “In the same vein of early Scorsese, Michael Mann, and James Cameron films, I wanted to tell a character driven story about family, loyalty and the protector type dynamic. With the group of actors I cast for the film, I feel it’s my best work.”