ACN Stock: Accenture Earnings, Revenue Top Estimates Amid Weak Sales Outlook

Accenture (ACN) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street targets. Revenue guidance for ACN stock came in below expectations as currency exchange rates impacted the company’s outlook.







Accenture earnings for the quarter ended Nov. 30 rose 11% to $3.08 per share, said the Dublin-based firm. Including acquisitions, revenue rose 5% to $15.7 billion, Accenture said.

Analysts expected Accenture earnings of $2.92 a share on sales of $15.58 billion. A year earlier, Accenture earned $2.78 a share, including investment gains, on sales of $14.96 billion.

ACN Stock: Revenue Outlook

For its fiscal second quarter, which ends in February, Accenture said it expects revenue in a range of $15.2 billion to $15.75 billion. Analysts had projected revenue of $15.62 billion. At the mid-point of guidance, Accenture’s outlook is slightly below expectations.

For full-year fiscal 2023, the company now expects diluted EPS to be in the range of $11.20 to $11.52, an increase of 5% to 8%. Accenture earlier had guided to EPS in a range of $11.09 to $11.41.

ACN stock fell 2.5% to near 274 in premarket trading on the stock market today.

The company has stated that acquisitions generally boost revenue by 2.5%.

In addition, ACN stock has retreated some 32% in 2022 amid the bear market in technology stocks.

Accenture continues to make acquisitions to move into digital, cloud and cybersecurity products. It also has invested in artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.

Heading into the Accenture earnings report, ACN stock had a Relative Strength Rating of 50, according to IBD Stock Check Up.

