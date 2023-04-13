ACM Awards Nominations Led by Two of Country’s Newest Stars, Hardy and Lainey Wilson

The Academy of Country Music Awards nominations for 2023 are led by two of the newer artists in the genre who have crossed the threshold into becoming stars, Hardy, who has seven nods, and Lainey Wilson, who has six.

Following close behind with five nominations each were Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Cole Swindell. Lambert is the most veteran of this crop, having won a record number of ACM Awards over the past two decades.

Of the nominations they picked up, Hardy and Wilson share a nod in three categories, as the duet they recorded, the domestic violence-themed “Wait in the Truck,” is in the running for song of the year, visual media of the year and event of the year.

Wilson is actually nominated in more categories than any other artist, ahead of even Hardy, despite officially trailing him in her overall haul. The discrepancy comes in because the ACM Awards, unlike other music awards shows, allow artists to claim separate trophies for producing, writing and singing a recording, if applicable, and so Hardy picked up dual nods in a couple of categories for “Wait in the Truck” as a co-writer and co-producer.

As is often the case at the two most longstanding country awards shows, the ACMs and the CMAs, the top nominees claimed that honor despite the fact that neither of them got picked to contend for the top prize, entertainer of the year. That trophy is usually reserved for artists with more years under their belt buckle.

This year, the number of nominees for entertainer of the year was expanded from the traditional five to seven, presumably deliberately and not as the result of a tie. Those in contention for entertainer in 2023 are Lambert, Brown, Combs, Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen. Both Brown and Wallen are up for this top prize for the first time. The only artist who was nominated for it in 2022 who does not return to contend for it again in this crop is Eric Church. Aldean got his nod for entertainer for the first time in four years.

The Academy noted in a press release that women are accounted for as nominees in all the major categories — a point of constant interest, given the vast underrepresentation of woman on the country radio charts year after year. The org also pointed out that women actually dominate the album of the year category, with much-celebrated albums by Wilson, Lambert and Ashley McBryde being up against releases by Combs and Jon Pardi.

For anyone looking for a lack of representation, that may appear in only one nomination being given to one of the top country stars of the moment, Zach Bryan, who is up only for new male artist of the year. That is more of a nominations haul than he got for last November’s CMA Awards, where he was up for nothing, a shutout that caused both the artist and his millions of fans to slam the organization. The fact that Bryan’s songs are not being promoted to country radio, and that the outspoken artist has held himself at more than arm’s length from Nashville since the beginning, may account for his being a new country superstar without awards portfolio.

This year marks the second consecutive time that the ACM Awards will be seen live exclusively via a livestream on Prime Video, with no traditional broadcast component. One beneficiary of its streaming-only status is that it will be live in all time zone, with the west coast not having to wait for a tape delay to air in prime time. It can be seen May 11 at 8 p.m. PT, 7 CT and 5 PT. Starting the next day, it can be streamed on demand for free on Amazon Freevee.

The 2023 webcast will mark the first time the ACMs have aired from the Lone Star state, with a base at the Ford Center at the Star in Dallas-adjacent Frisco, Texas. Last year, the show’s first since the Amazon transition was made, it took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (The ACMs’ move to Texas is not to be confused with a similar move the CMT Music Awards took to Austin for a broadcast that took place earlier this month.)

Here are the nominees for the 2023 ACM Awards. (It includes, on the back end, specialized categories in studio player and music industry divisions that will not be awarded until a separate ceremony Aug. 23 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.)

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

Ernest

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Mr. Saturday Night, Jon Pardi

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Sand In My Boots,” writers: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne and Michael Hardy; artist: Morgan Wallen

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” writers: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett and Tim Nichols; artist: Swindell)

“‘Til You Can’t,” writers: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers; artist: Cody Johnson

“Wait in the Truck,” writers: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair; artist: Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave,” writers: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton (artist: Stapleton)

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” Cole Swindell

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson

“What He Didn’t Do,” Carly Pearce

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“At The End of a Bar,” Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix],” Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina

“Thank God,” Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“Thinking ‘Bout You,” Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter

“Wait in the Truck,” Hardy featuring Lainey Wilson



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Ernest

Hardy

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

“The 2023 Studio Recording Awards and Industry Awards will be presented to recipients at the 16th Academy of Country Music Honors, a special event held annually in August at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. This year’s show will be held August 23, with more details to be announced in the coming months,” said the Academy.

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mark Hill

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Lex Price

Craig Young

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Miles McPherson

Jerry Roe

Aaron Sterling

Nir Z

ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tim Galloway

Todd Lombardo

Danny Rader

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinskiy

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jim “Moose” Brown

Dave Cohen

Charles Judge

Billy Justineau

Alex Wright

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dan Dugmore

Stuart Duncan

Jenee Fleenor

Josh Matheny

Justin Schipper

ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kris Donegan

Kenny Greenberg

Rob McNelley

Sol Philcox-Littlefield

Derek Wells

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Drew Bollman

Josh Ditty

Gena Johnson

Justin Niebank

F. Reid Shippen

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Buddy Cannon

Luke Dick

Jay Joyce

Joey Moi

Jon Randall

Derek Wells

INDUSTRY AWARDS:

CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD

Golden Nugget – Lake Charles, LA

Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL

Soaring Eagle – Mount Pleasant, MI

CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA

Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls, ON

Harrah’s – Council Bluffs, IA

Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN

Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Airway Heights, WA

Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

C2C: Country to Country – UK

Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC

Country Concert – Fort Loramie, OH

Country Fest – Cadott, WI

Country Thunder – Bristol, TN

Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA

Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL

FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR

Auburn Rodeo – Opelika, AL

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Florida Strawberry Festival – Plant City, FL

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX

Iowa State Fair – Des Moines, IA

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC

Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO

Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX

Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

THEATER OF THE YEAR

Crystal Grand Music Theatre – Wisconsin Dells, WI

Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL

Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN

Orpheum Theater – Omaha, NE

Stiefel Theatre – Salina, KS

OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR

Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN

Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

ARENA OF THE YEAR

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

Hertz Arena – Estero, FL

Moody Center – Austin, TX

Simmons Bank Arena – Little Rock, AR

Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR

Ron Pateras

Pat Powelson

Michelle Romeo

Stacy Vee

Troy Vollhoffer

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Patrick McDill

Aaron Spalding

Ed Warm

Adam Weiser

Jay Wilson

