Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is on sale at Amazon

Working from home has been… an experience, to say the least. It’s also put a beating and a half on your go-to computer. So, how ’bout an upgrade? How about an incredible deal? How about this one from Amazon?

Right now, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop is on sale for just $215. And it’s so popular, it’s earned a five-star rating from more than 7,000 reviewers.

It’s a laplet! It’s a tabtop!

Confession: We lied: The sleek, incredibly thin Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is actually more than just a laptop. It has a flexible 360-degree hinge (hence the name ‘Spin’), so it can rotate to any angle for use as a tablet.

Know what else it has? A brilliant 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display (at 1366×768 resolution). “The screen quality is excellent for this price point,” raved a delighted five-star reviewer. “I love that you can use this as a tablet, a laptop, or even prop it up for viewing. Perfectly versatile…We liked it so much that we ordered a second one.”

Here’s the 411 on the Spin 311: It’s just $215. (Photo: Amazon)

A gaggle of Google goodness

This Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a true workhorse, with a Dual-Core Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB of memory and 32GB of on-board storage. It even features single USB-C and single USB-A ports and a stalwart 10-hour battery life.

Chromebook runs the latest version of ChromeOS, so you know you’ll get speedy results. And unlike Windows 10 or macOS laptops, with long loading times and complicated app downloads, you just log in to your Gmail account via Google Chrome and you’re good to go. In fact, this Chromebook can access and download ChromeOS, Linux and Android apps for more versatility.

“…This is an excellent laptop for the price and I’ve enjoyed using it,” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. “ChromeOS has made a lot of improvements and I’m using not only chrome, but Android apps and Linux applications. Good power, good battery, USB-C ports and power, micro-SD port, great touch screen…”

Stand the Chromebook Spin 311 up on your counter so you can Zoom into that conference call while you’re making dinner. (Photo: Amazon)

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 hybrid is ideal for anyone who wants the power and usability of ChromeOS at an affordable price. If you need a simple, yet reliable and easy-to-use laptop-tablet combo, this is the one!

“I wasn’t fully sure what to expect, I’ve never had a Chromebook but really needed something that I could take with me on the go to work on my shop updates, work stuff and school when that starts up,” added another five-star reviewer. “It’s taking some getting used to, but I’m loving it so far! Battery life is as expected, I left it on overnight and I still had a full battery the next morning. Touchscreen is responsive…”

At $215 — 75 bucks off! — the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a steal and a fantastic work-or-study upgrade!

