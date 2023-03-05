ACE Eddie Awards 2023 Winners List – American Cinema Editors – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest … The 73rd ACE Eddie Awards are being handed out today at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Westwood, and The Hamden Journal is posting the winners in all 14 categories as they are announced. Check the list below.

Vying for the American Cinema Editors’ marquee prize of Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical) are the editors behind All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and The Woman King. The Comedy Theatrical race is among The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Menu and Triangle of Sadness.

Since the turn of the 21st century, the Eddie winner for theatrical drama has gone on to score the Academy Award for Best Editing 13 of 22 times — but none of the past three years. In 2022, King Richard took that ACE trophy, but Dune went home with the Oscar. Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere, Tár and Maverick are up for the Editing statuette as the Oscars on March 12.

Elsewhere, the ACE race for Best Edited Animated Feature will see The Bad Guys, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Turning Red battling for the hardware. The Documentary category will feature All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, Good Night Oppy, Moonage Daydream and Navalny.

The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood is set to receive the 2023 ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, which recognizes a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. Film editors Lynne Willingham and Don Zimmerman are set for Career Achievement Awards.

Here are the winners revealed so far at the 2023 ACE Eddie Awards:

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”

Paula Salhany, Brandon Kieffer, Andrew Pattison, Catherine Lee, Victoria Lesiw

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:

Jazmin Jamias – American Film Institute