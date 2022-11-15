Accused UVA shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. hit with more charges tied to surviving victims

PETERSBURG, VA – The University of Virginia student accused of fatally shooting three school football players was hit with more charges Tuesday connected to the two surviving victims of the attack.

Prosecutors leveled two counts of malicious wounding against Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. for allegedly shooting and injuring UVA football player Michael Hollins and Marlee Morgan, a sophomore at the university, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Morgan’s identity as the fifth victim was not revealed until the new charges were filed against the alleged gunman.

Jones Jr., 22, is already facing three second-degree murder charges in the tragic deaths of football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

Hollins, of Baton Rouge, was in critical condition following Sunday’s shooting, but pulled through and is doing well after his second surgery, a family representative told WDBJ-TV Tuesday.

Previously in the ICU, Hollins, a junior running back, is off a ventilator, awake and communicating, said the law office of Gordon McKernan on behalf of Hollins’ family.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing three second-degree murder charges in the tragic deaths of three football players. Albemarle County Sheriff

Family members of Jones Jr. shared he was often bullied growing up. AP/Shaban Athuman

Jones Jr. meanwhile is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday as his family is still stunned by the deadly shooting.

Jones Jr.’s grandmother, Mary Eliza Jones, told The Post through her door Tuesday she could tell “that things weren’t going well” at UVA for Jones Jr. after seeing him this past fall before he returned to school.

“I know he had a downfall,” she said about her grandson’s state of mind. “I believe he had some problems there,” she said, referring to UVA.

Jones’ father, Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. told NBC 12 Monday his son told him “some people was picking on him” and “he didn’t know how to handle it.” The father said he told his son to ignore it.

Jones Jr. even faced teasing dating back a decade, with Mary Jones recounting how her grandson was made fun of when he was 12 and living with her.

“All I know was he was teased a lot,” she said of that time.

She said Jones Jr.’s mother told her Monday about the deadly shooting.

D’Sean Perry was one of the fatal victims from the tragic shooting. University of Virginia Devin Chandler was one of the UVA players killed. University of Virginia

Lavel Davis Jr. was fatally shot by a former team player. University of Virginia Mike Hollins was in critical condition, but pulled through. University of Virginia

“I can’t get this thing with my grandson off my mind,” said Mary Jones, who noted he used to go to church with her and see in the choir.

“I am not only shocked, I am dumbfounded. I am not the same person I was. I was sick and now I’m sicker than sick,” she said in a low voice. “It’s not who he was. It’s some reason this happened…and only he knows it.”

“That’s not who he is,” Mary Jones additionally said. “That’s not who he was. I can’t fathom it. I’m a Christian and I keep praying for the victims.”

Jones Jr. allegedly opened fire on a bus that just returned from a field trip on Sunday and then led authorities on a 12-hour manhunt before he was caught.

A view of flowers placed at a makeshift memorial outside Scott Stadium in memory of three Virginia football players. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY NETWORK/Si

The final victim identified and one of two that survived, Marlee Morgan, is a finance major from Houston, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Her connection to the other victims or suspect is unclear and it’s unknown what her condition is.

But at a Monday press briefing, UVA president Jim Ryan said he had spoken to one of the surviving victims who was in good condition, while he noted the other victim was in critical condition, the newspaper reported.

Hollins was on a ventilator and sedated the day of Ryan’s statements, SI.com reported.

The three fatal victims – Chandler, Davis Jr. and Perry – were remembered in an emotional vigil Monday night.