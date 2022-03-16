Accused serial gunman targeting homeless played music after attack

The Washington, DC vagrant accused of attacking five vulnerable homeless men in the nation’s capital and New York City was ordered held without bail Wednesday — as it was revealed he played music after one of the shootings in a sick form of “amusement.”

Gerald Brevard III, 30, wore a white Tyvek suit during his first appearance in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on charges he shot and killed 54-year-old homeless man Morgan Holmes and wounded two others in separate incidents earlier this month.

“After the interaction with the second complainant, it appears as if the defendant was hearing some sort of a device and played music as if there was some sort of amusement to what had just happened,” Magistrate Judge Tanya Jones Bosier said during the appearance.

“Looking at the totality of what the court has before it, I cannot fashion any condition that will ensure he’ll return to court and ensure the safety of the community so I’m going to grant the hold.”

Police take Gerald Brevard III into custody in Washington, DC. Fox 5 DC

Brevard’s family revealed that the alleged killer is also homeless. MPDC/AFP via Getty Images

Brevard is accused of shooting two homeless men on March 3 and March 8 and then stabbing and shooting Holmes multiple times before setting him on fire on March 9, records show.

Days later, he allegedly traveled to the Big Apple and shot two other homeless men within the span of about two hours — killing one of them at point-blank range.

Brevard is being held without bail, a judge decided Wednesday.

“This is a disturbing escalation of violent behavior particularly aimed at individuals in the community who are vulnerable because they live on the street,” prosecutors argued as they asked the judge to hold Brevard behind bars.

A public defender for Brevard, whose relatives say is homeless himself and suffering from mental health issues, asked for him to be released on his own recognizance, claiming the evidence in the case didn’t add up.

The attorney noted Brevard’s strong ties to the Washington, DC area and said he has some college coursework under his belt, along with some “solid work history” at a number of eateries, including Applebee’s, Einstein Bagels, City Winery and Harlot Lounge.

The judge ultimately sided with the prosecution and ordered Brevard back behind bars until a status hearing next month.

Brevard has not been charged in the New York shootings.