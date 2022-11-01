Accused Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape was on ‘suicide mission,’ targeting other top politicians

The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi was on a “suicide mission” and also targeting “several prominent state and federal politicians,” according to the San Francisco District Attorney.

The officers who detained David DePape at the Pelosi residence asked him about why he had broken into the house looking for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

According to a motion filed by the DA to keep him in prison, he told them: “I’m sick of the insane f—ing level of lies coming out of Washington, DC. I came here to have a little chat with his wife.

“I didn’t really want to hurt him but he knows this was a suicide mission. I’m not going to stand here and do nothing even if it costs me my life.

“Hurting him was not my goal, I told him before I attacked him that he’s escalating things.”

When cops asked what else he was planning, DePape, 42, told them he “cannot be stopped” and that “has other targets” including what the government document described as a local professor and several prominent state and federal politicians and their relatives.

In DePape’s backpack police found another hammer, gloves and a laptop.

David DePape was on a “suicide mission” when he attacked Paul Pelosi. Courtesy Frank Ciccarelli

According to the DA’s narrative, DePape had used a hammer to break into the Pelosis’ $6 million mansion through a back door and confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, in the bedroom, saying he was looking for his wife, Nancy.

When asked why, he replied: “Well, she’s number two in line for the presidency, right?”

When Mr. Pelosi agreed, DePape allegedly responded “they are all corrupt” and “we’ve got to take them all out”.

He also said it was “The end of the road” for Mr. Pelosi, but allowed him to use the bathroom where his phone was charging. While there he placed a 911 call to police.

Pelosi’s attacker asked him where his wife was at the time of the attack. Getty Images for The Recording Academy

A bizarre interaction followed where DePape realized he was in trouble and led Pelosi downstairs then threatened him with the hammer, which he grabbed.

With one hand on the hammer, Paul opened the door to officers who enquired about what was happening.

DePape then “wrenched the hammer from Mr. Pelosi, stepped back and then lunged at Pelosi and hit him full force with the hammer, which knocked him unconscious.”

DePape broke into the couple’s home with a hammer. ABC7

The responding officers then grabbed DePape and arrested him.

Pelosi remained unresponsive for about three minutes, waking up in a pool of his own blood, according to the document, and first responders arrived shortly thereafter.

On Tuesday DePape was arraigned at San Francisco Superior Court where he pleaded not guilty to 10 state charges including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

He additionally faces two federal charges for assault of an immediate family member of a United States official and attempted kidnapping of a United States official, which carry a maximum sentence of up to 50 years.