Accused Idaho student killer Bryan Kohberger appears in court

MOSCOW, Idaho. — Alleged quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in Idaho court for the first time Thursday following his closely watched extradition from Pennsylvania.

A Magistrate Court Judge is expected to read Kohberger his rights and outline the charges against him during the appearance. He will also officially be assigned an attorney, who sources told The Post is public defender Anne Taylor.

The 28-year-old accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students will not be asked to submit a plea for the four charges of first-degree murder and one charge of burglary he faces, but is expected to eventually plead not guilty.

The hearing Thursday allowed Kohberger’s probable cause affidavit to be released, which finally shed light on why law enforcement arrested him Friday, ending their almost seven week search.

Kohberger landed at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport in Washington state around 6:30 p.m. local time Wednesday, donning a red jumpsuit and shackles.

Bryan Kohberger in cuffs at an earlier court hearing in Pennsylvania Paul Martinka

He was escorted off the plane by three law enforcement officers, and a police motorcade, including a silver truck from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office believed to be carrying him, drove a short distance into Idaho to the Latah County Jail.

Before he made it to Idaho, his defense team had already hired veteran Washington state crime scene reconstruction expert Matthew Noedel.

On Wednesday, Noedel’s team painstakingly examined the inside of the three-story house in Moscow, Idaho where students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed on Nov. 13.

Kohberger, a criminology PhD student who attended nearby Washington State University Pullman, was arrested on Dec. 30 at his parents’ home Monroe County, Pa.