Accused gunman was undocumented and on the run for 25 years

The man accused of killing a Texas cop with a rifle during a weekend traffic stop was an international fugitive for 25 years, prosecutors said Thursday.

Oscar Rosales, 51, was arrested by Mexican authorities Wednesday in the border town of Ciudad Acuña and turned over to American officials.

Rosales is charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting Harris County Constable Charles Galloway through the windshield of his squad car during a Houston traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to Fox News Thursday that Rosales was not a US citizen and had not been in the country legally.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg declined to comment on Rosales immigration status, but said the Honduran, Guatemalan and El Salvadorian governments had been notified of his capture.

Ogg said Thursday that Rosales had been a fugitive from Texas law enforcement for 25 years, and was also wanted for murder in El Salvador.

“He was arrested for aggravated assault with a knife back in 1995,” she said. Rosales pled guilty and was given probation, which Ogg said he promptly jumped.

“He absconded and literally evaded detection and capture by law enforcement on that open warrant for 25 years,” she said.

Rosales has gone by multiple identities prosecutors said, and had been wanted on the aggravated assault charge under a different name.

Rosales is being held without bond, and is due in court Friday morning.

Ogg said her office will be seeking the death penalty.

