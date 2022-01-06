Accused Capitol rioter charged with killing Missouri mom in drunken car crash

A rioter charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol killed a mom in a drunken driving accident in Missouri on Wednesday night while out on bond, according to police.

Emily Hernandez, 22, who was photographed waving a sign from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office after breaching the building, was driving her Volkswagen the wrong way down a street in Franklin County at around 7 p.m., when she crashed into a Buick, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The vehicles “swerved to avoid each other,” but the impact killed 32-year-old Victoria Wilson, and seriously injured her husband, 36-year-old Ryan Wilson, who was behind the wheel, according to the crash report.

Hernandez was charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in death on the eve of the anniversary of the US Capitol riot, an arrest report states.

On Jan. 15, Hernandez was previously charged with disorderly conduct, knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, stealing, and disruptive conduct for her role in the riot, according to charging documents.

But she was later freed on bond, which Wilson’s heartbroken mom, Tonie Donaldson, called ridiculous Thursday.

“Why is she still out?” Donaldson fumed to the St Louis Post-Dispatch. “With what she did to the government, why is she still walking the street?”

“To me, she’s a piece of [s–t]. At 7 o’clock, you’re drunk and she got on the highway drunk?” she said.

She added that her daughter “had a heart of gold,” worked with disabled kids and is survived by sons ages 10 and 15.

Hernandez, who was also injured in the crash, had been scheduled to plead guilty at a court hearing on Monday, her lawyer, Ethan Corlija, told KMOV.

Corlija said Hernandez needed surgery for a head wound and was expected to be released from the hospital sometime Thursday.

On Jan. 6, after seeing someone smash a wooden nameplate in Pelosi’s office, her uncle, Bill Merry, allegedly urged her to “get you a piece,” which Hernandez triumphantly held up in photos, according to the charging documents.

At least 70 percent of the hundreds of people charged in the US Capitol attack have been released as they await trial, The Guardian reported in May.

That included “Zip Tie Guy” Eric Munchel, who was photographed wearing tactical gear and carrying wrist restraints in the Senate chamber along with Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man seen with his foot on Nancy Pelosi’s desk.