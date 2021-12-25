Accused cannibal charged with eating Grindr date’s genitals due in court

The man accused of slitting his victim’s throat, hanging him from his basement ceiling and eating his testicles in a grisly Christmas Eve murder will return to court early next year.

Mark Latunski allegedly confessed to the disturbing 2019 killing of 25-year-old hairstylist Kevin Bacon, who he met on the dating app Grindr.

Bacon was found hanging naked by his ankles from the ceiling in Latunski’s home in Bennington Township, Michigan, on December 28.

He allegedly cut off a part of Bacon’s genitals and ate, according to court documents, which is how his parents learned about the details of their son’s murder.

“Evil does exist and it touched us,” Bacon’s dad Karl Bacon told the Associated Press in a January 2020 interview.

“It’s gut-wrenching to hear the details and we’re beside ourselves.

It appears Bacon knew Latunski had a violent sexual fetish, according to court documents.

“What was released shows that Kevin had a dark side,” Karl told FOX Detroit in 2020. “He obviously got into something that he wasn’t prepared for.

“I’m going to remember him how everyone else remembers him, that he’s a good person who was passionate and cares for people.”

Latunksi has been in a Michigan jail for about two years while the pre-trial process unfolds and is scheduled to return to court on February 3.

A judge ruled that he is able to stand trial in October 2020.

Bacon met Latunski on Christmas Eve 2019 after the two allegedly connected on Grindr, a dating app for gay men. He was reported missing the following day.

Bacon was struggling with his mental health at the time of his murder. kevin.baco.509/Facebook

Bacon texted roommate Michelle Myers at about 6 p.m. the night he went missing to say he would be out for a while, according to MLive.

“I’m just in shock about the whole thing,” Myers told the Michigan news outlet. “It’s just hard to process right now.”

Court documents revealed the horrifying details of the murder and that Latunski would sometimes stop taking medication for mental health issues.

His estranged husband told WJRT last week that Latunski “didn’t act like there was anything amiss” after the murder.

An April 2021 Rolling Stone article reported Bacon struggled with depression, poor self image and was going through family troubles at the time of his murder.

Myers, Bacon’s roommate, told Rolling Stone that he met up with family members and learned that someone he didn’t want to see was coming in for the holidays, so he was looking for a distraction.

That led him to browse through Grindr, where he met his alleged killer.

He turned down game night with Myers and other friends to meet with Latunski for what was supposed to be a quick hookup, Rolling Stone reported.

He never returned.

Latunski pictured in a Jan. 2020 court appearance. ZUMAPRESS.com

Police found him in Latunski’s basement on December 28.

Latunski was arraigned December 30 for murder and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body.

