Digital World shares slump on report shareholders haven't backed extension of Trump deal

Accenture stock falls after profit and revenue beat expectations but outlook was downbeat

by

Shares of Accenture PLC
ACN,
-1.78%
dropped 0.9% toward an 18-month low in premarket trading Thursday, after the consulting company reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations but provided a downbeat outlook. Net income for the quarter to Aug. 31 rose to $1.67 billion, or $2.60 a share, from $1.42 billion, or $2.20 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.57. Revenue grew 14.9% to $15.42 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $15.39 billion, with revenue growth in U.S. dollars of 18% in North America, 12% in Europe and 13% in growth markets. The impact on revenue of foreign currency translation was negative 7.5%. New bookings increased 22% to $18.4 billion. Looking ahead, the company expects first-quarter revenue of $15.20 billion to $15.75 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $16.17 billion, and fiscal 2023 EPS of #11.09 to $11.41, below expectations of $11.93. The stock has slumped 36.0% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500
SPX,
-1.71%
has shed 20.5%.