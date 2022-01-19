ACC leader Miami leaves UNC reeling, searching for answers after another disaster

Miami forward Sam Waardenburg is congratulated by teammates during a break in Tuesday night’s game against North Carolina. Waardenburg scored 17 of his career-high 21 points in the first half.

No answers to be found on the court or solutions uncovered afterward for North Carolina.

Miami trampled the Tar Heels 85-57 in Atlantic Coast Conference basketball Tuesday night at the Watsco Center, the blowout marking the Hurricanes’ largest margin of victory ever against North Carolina, and leaving first-year coach Hubert Davis to sort through the devastation of another meltdown away from Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels arrived with the chance to gain at least a share of first place in the conference – or sole possession of the top spot pending the Duke-Florida State outcome hours later – but quickly became no match for league-leading Miami, freefalling behind during a disastrous first half and face-planting into the depths of a 27-point hole by halftime.

“We were prepared,” Davis said, when asked if any ominous indicators in North Carolina’s preparation for the game. “Everything that Miami did, it was practiced, it was drilled, it was talked about, it was scouted. We even talked about being in this position to take over first place in the ACC. That every game has major significance, but this one adds a little bit more.

“We were prepared. We just didn’t play, and that’s the frustrating part. That we were prepared, and at this moment I’m just not sure why we didn’t play.”

Isaiah Wong poured in 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Sam Waardenburg delivered a career-high 21 points, and Kameron McGusty supplied 20 points and 10 rebounds to spark the avalanche unleashed by the host Hurricanes (14-4 overall, 6-1 ACC). Wong and Waardenburg bombed away, connecting on a combined 10-for-14 from 3-point range.

Armando Bacot had 15 points and 12 rebounds for visiting North Carolina (12-5, 4-2), his eighth straight double-double, before a scary crash to the court knocked him out of the game with five minutes remaining and Miami on cruise control, leading 77-51. Davis said Bacot hurt an elbow and his hip in the hard landing on his back side after challenging Miami’s driving Charlie Moore, but perhaps could’ve returned had things not been so lopsided.

Miami hit the Tar Heels with runs of 14-0 and 10-0 during the first half, and scored nine straight points to its commanding 47-22 lead by halftime, North Carolina’s largest halftime deficit in 12 years. Wong’s four-point play – he drilled a 3-pointer, got fouled by North Carolina’s Kerwin Walton and sank the free throw – put the Hurricanes ahead 62-30 six minutes into the second half.

“We just have to change our whole mindset,” Tar Heels guard RJ Davis said. “There’s no walk-in-the-park kind of games. There’s no easy game for us. That’s our main thing moving forward, something’s got to change.”

North Carolina is 9-0 in home games this season. Combining neutral-site matchups and road assignments, the Tar Heels dropped to 3-5 away from the Smith Center. And the pounding Miami administered on this night in Coral Gables, Fla., registered on the same disturbing scale as jarring non-conference losses to Tennessee (by 89-72 in November) and Kentucky (by 98-69 last month).

RJ Davis said “it kind of felt like” the Tennessee and Kentucky beatings.

What must happen for North Carolina to fix these recurring nightmares?

“That’s a great question,” Hubert Davis said, shaking his head. “At this moment, I don’t know. At times throughout the year, I feel like there has been a change in mentality, in effort and in toughness. And then we have a game like this.

“Just very disappointed. Very disappointed in our fight, competitiveness, our effort. Just very disappointed.”

This report will be updated with more information and comments.

