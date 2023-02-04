ACC basketball Tournament 2023 bracket based on standings if regular season ended today

The ACC Tournament in Greensboro begins March 7.
It’s a different outlook than usual this season, with Clemson’s surprising start keeping it atop the league for most of January. Virginia, Pitt, NC State and Miami (Fla.) are within two games of the Tigers with either eight or nine games remaining depending on the team.
There’s plenty of standings shuffling to happen between now and March, but here’s what the ACC Tournament format would look like if it started today.
ACC basketball standings
As of Feb. 3; conference records in parenthesis; underlined and italicized teams are locked into seed
1. Clemson (10-2)
2. Virginia (9-2)
3. Pitt (9-3)
4. NC State (8-4)
5. Miami (Fla.) (8-4)
6. Duke (7-4)
7. North Carolina (7-4)
8. Wake Forest (6-6)
9. Syracuse (6-6)
10. Boston College (5-7)
11. Florida State (5-7)
12. Virginia Tech (3-8)
13. Notre Dame (2-9)
14. Louisville (1-10)
15. Georgia Tech (1-11)
ACC Tournament schedule …. if the regular season ended today
Tournament played in Greensboro
Tuesday, March 7
Game 1: 12-seed Virginia Tech vs. 13-seed Notre Dame
Game 2: 10-seed Boston College vs. 15-seed Georgia Tech
Game 3: 11-seed Florida State vs. 14-seed Louisville
Wednesday, March 8
Game 4: 8-seed Wake Forest vs. 9-seed Syracuse
Game 5: 5-seed Miami (Fla.) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 6: 7-seed UNC vs. Game 2 winner
Game 7: 6-seed Duke vs. Game 3 winner
Thursday, March 9
Game 8: 1-seed Clemson vs. Game 4 winner
Game 9: 4-seed NC State vs. Game 5 winner
Game 10: 2-seed Virginia vs. Game 6 winner
Game 11: 3-seed Pitt vs. Game 7 winner
Friday, March 10
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner
Saturday, March 11
Championship Game: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner
