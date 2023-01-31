Academy Won’t Repeal Andrea Riseborough’s ‘To Leslie’ Oscar Nom Despite Backlash – The Hamden Journal

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said today that it won’t take any action to repeal Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar nomination for To Leslie. “The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film’s nomination should be rescinded,” AMPAS CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement (read it below).

The Academy had been conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s Oscar nominees — a reaction to Riseborough’s left-field, grassroots nomination.

Here is Kramer’s statement in full:

“Based on concerns that surfaced last week around the TO LESLIE awards campaign, the Academy began a review into the film’s campaigning tactics. The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film’s nomination should be rescinded. However, we did discover social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern. These tactics are being addressed with the responsible parties directly.

RELATED: Andrea Riseborough Reacts To Surprise Best Actress Oscar Nomination For ‘To Leslie’: “I’m Not Entirely Sure How This Happened”

“The purpose of the Academy’s campaign regulations is to ensure a fair and ethical awards process—these are core values of the Academy. Given this review, it is apparent that components of the regulations must be clarified to help create a better framework for respectful, inclusive, and unbiased campaigning. These changes will be made after this awards cycle and will be shared with our membership. The Academy strives to create an environment where votes are based solely on the artistic and technical merits of the eligible films and achievements.”