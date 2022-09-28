Academy Voters To Serve As Seat Fillers At March 12 Oscar Show – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal



EXCLUSIVE: As a direct result of a suggestion at the September 17 Academy membership meeting, AMPAS CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang told the 10,000+ group in an email this morning that Academy members without tickets for the actual Oscar show will now be allowed to serve as seat-fillers during the broadcast.

The suggestion came about because the AMPAS member who made the suggestion was frustrated by the annual lottery for tickets, especially affected the past two years due to restrictions imposed by Covid protocol. In their email Kramer and Yang also announced that the ticket lottery will be returning for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards, and actually already is in progress for the November 19 Governors Awards.

“Regarding the Oscars, we too loved the suggestion to have members serve as seat-fillers. We will enact this for the March 12 show and will provide information later this fall about seat-filler guidelines and protocols. In addition, the member lottery will return, with PwC now overseeing the process of vetting and selection. This applies to the Governors Awards lottery already in process,” the email read.

Seat-fillers are traditional jobs at every televised awards show, including the Oscars, where non-famous people are rushed into visible empty seats that may have been temporarily vacated for various reasons by those who have the real tickets. This especially includes seats for nominees, winners, presenters and just about any important attendee with ace seats that can be seen on television. The job usually goes to volunteers who like the idea of sitting in the spotlight, no matter how long, before they get booted out when the person who really belongs in the seat comes back. Now apparently that job will be filled by actual Oscar voters who are about to get a taste of what “seat-filling” is really like. Don’t expect though Christopher Nolan to keep Steven Spielberg’s seat warm while he takes a bathroom break, but it will be interesting to see who jumps at this novel idea and signs up.

Another area the new leaders of the Academy have immediately jumped on are the Membership Screenings in LA, NY, and London, and soon back in San Francisco. The weekend screenings have been very slow to come back, but after vocal complaints AMPAS has moved to form a new teamam overseeing the screening program, and by evidence of the still evolving schedule for October it looks like it is returning to some semblance of normalcy, at least in LA for starters, not only in numbers, but in quality of Oscar contending movies available to members at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre. Among the October films scheduled are Moonage Daydream, Sidney, Amsterdam, Don’t Worry Darling, Tar, Triangle Of Sadness, The Good House, Decision To Leave, The Banshees Of Inisherin, Causeway, and Armageddon Time. Still at least one member devoted in the past to attending these screenings in person rather than watching on the Academy’s digital screening platform, says it is still fewer than in pre-pandemic times and wonders why there is no mention of Q&As with filmmakers and stars as there was in the past. He said at last weekend’s Blonde screening there were only about 100 attendees, and no Q&A much to his disappointment. He also wonders about the wisdom of scheduling some of the films as early as 10:30 AM, particularly documentaries which seem to be relegated to that slot – at least in October.

There are a number of initiatives the Academy has also clarified since the September 17 meeting, and they also provided a link to members to find out how to get more involved. To read the whole letter (minue the link) see below.