Academy Updates COVID Protocols for Oscars After BAFTA Weekend Surge

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has updated its COVID protocols and rules for the 2022 Oscars taking place on Sunday.

According to a press release sent out by the Academy on Friday, “those who tested positive for COVID-19 and are within a zero to five-day window from the date of their first positive test are not permitted to attend under any circumstances.” Those who are testing positive but are within a six- to 10-day window from the date of their first positive test must provide a negative PCR, Lucira or Cue Health test and must be administered by a medically trained professional. If attendees are testing positive outside the 10-day window from March 17 at 1 p.m., people must provide a negative antigen test from a medical supervisor, taken on March 26 or March 27.

“The 10-day window is strictly determined by the date and time of the first positive test (antigen or PCR) from a printed lab report and is not based on a doctor’s note or start of symptoms. If you tested positive after March 17 at 1 p.m. PT, you are considered within the 10-day window,” reads the press release.

The news comes following a number of infections around the BAFTA weekend last week amid rising cases in the U.K. One of those who tested positive after attending the BAFTA ceremony was Belfast director-producer Kenneth Branagh, as well as star Ciaran Hinds. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller also tested positive, and THR also learned that a number of the National Geographic team who traveled to London for their nominated doc The Rescue later tested positive.

The outbreak had been a talking point about how it would affect upcoming events such as the Academy Awards, which in its most recent COVID protocols from March 11 required attendees to be fully vaccinated and take two PCR tests, one taken on March 24 and one taken on March 26. Masks are not required for attendees inside the Dolby Theatre, but according to the updated rules they are strongly recommended, as is social distancing.

For members of the press, also two COVID-19 tests are required, with the first one being a PCR test and the second test being either a PCR test, Lucira or Cue Health test, except for those who are in days six to 10 of their recent infection. In that case, two negative PCR tests will be required, and no one within zero to five days will be permitted to attend.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday at 5 p.m. local time from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

