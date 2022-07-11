Academy Names Jeanell English EVP For Newly Created Impact & Inclusion – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal



In an attempt to further cement its dedication to diverstity across all activities, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences has promoted Jeanell English to Executive Vice President, Impact and Inclusion, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced today. English will report directly to Kramer.

In this newly created executive job English will lead the Academy’s initiatives designed to address underrepresentation across the industry and to discover, empower, and advance the work of emerging and diverse film artists. Adding to her portfolio, English will also be overseeing the various Academy’s talent development programs, known as Academy Gold. These programs include the Gold Rising internship and mentorship program, Gold Fellowship for Women, Student Academy Awards, Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting, and the Gold Alumni Program.

English who joined the Academy staff as VP, Impact and Operations in 2020 will still be overseeing the Academy’s sustainability, representation, inclusion, and accessibility efforts as she has previously done. This includes the evolving implementation of the Representation and Inclusion Standards, internal initiatives such as supplier diversity and employee resource groups, and ongoing carbon footprint assessments to inform business practices.

“Over the last two years, Jeanell has been an invaluable part of our evolving Academy team,” noted Kramer. “Her commitment to diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion has driven progress across Academy departments, as have her contributions to creating a more sustainable and accessible institution. The Academy is deeply dedicated to elevating emerging and underrepresented voices across the film industry, and in this new role, Jeanell will bring her expertise and vision to this important work as well.”

During her career English has worked for more than a decade in the areas of global diversity and inclusion strategy, employee engagement, corporate social responsibility, cross-cultural training, and talent management. Before coming to AMPAS she was a director at Discovery, Inc. (now Warner Bros. Discovery).

Kramer, who officially started July 1 in the CEO job previously held by Dawn Hudson, has wasted no time in making key changes. Already his replacement as President and Director of the Academy Museum has been named with Jacqueline Stewart ascending to the job. Also the Academy’s COO Christine Simmons (who among other things oversaw the Gold program) found herself out of the organization with no new replacement as of yet named, or even if that position will be filled.