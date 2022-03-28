Will-Smith-Chris-Rock

Academy Issues Statement After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Slap – The Hamden Journal

“The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” read the tweet posted to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences account about two hours after Will Smith walked onstage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Academy tweet then sought to refocus attention on the more dignified elements of the evening:

“Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

But it was a tough sell, especially among those in the usually Oscar-obsessed entertainment industry.

The Last Samurai producer Marshall Herskovitz wanted to see the Academy do more than just issue a statement.

“I call upon the Academy, of which I am a member,” he wrote, “to take disciplinary action against Will Smith. He disgraced our entire community tonight.”

