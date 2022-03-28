Academy begins ‘formal review’ into Will Smith-Chris Rock incident. Could Best Actor winner face penalty?

Chris Rock declined to file a police report against Will Smith following “the slap seen around the world” at the Oscars Sunday night, but the newly minted King Richard Oscar winner could still face penalty from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Oscars’ voting body revealed Monday that it was launching “a formal review” of the shocking moment that instantly left some 15 million viewers – and millions more on social media – aghast.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” a spokesperson for the organization said, according to Variety. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

While presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary, Rock began roasting celebrity audience members including Denzel Washington, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz. Though Smith was initially seen laughing at a crack by the comedian implying his wife Jada Pinkett Smith was making a sequel to Demi Moore’s 1997 military drama G.I. Jane – Pinkett Smith has lost her hair due to a battle with the autoimmune disorder alopecia – he quickly turned irate, approached the stage and slapped Rock.

Smith then returned to his front-row seat, where he twice yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!” twice at the stunned presenter.

It’s been widely questioned why Smith wasn’t immediately removed from the ceremony. The actor may have been defending his wife’s honor, and Rock’s jab may have been insensitive, but the fact remains Smith assaulted another person on live television. Certainly, if it were anyone else in the audience (or at least anyone else not super-famous and/or only minutes from winning an Academy Award) who’d approached Rock and physically engaged with him, there’s little doubt security would’ve expelled the person.

Discussions about ejecting Smith within the Academy ranks were at least had, but not executed, according to Variety.

Within only 15 minutes Smith was back on stage, where he delivered a tearful acceptance speech that included apologies to the Academy and to his fellow nominees, but not to Rock.

It’s likely Smith faces some type of penalty from the Academy, with speculation (pure speculation at this point, we should say) he could receive up to a year’s suspension. That could potentially mean Smith would be unable to present next year’s Best Actress Oscar, as is customary from year to year. (There’s no word yet on why last year’s Best Actress winner, Frances McDormand, was not in attendance to announce Smith as the winner.)

What’s far unlikelier is an extreme measure such as stripping Smith of his Oscar.

“We’re not going to take that Oscar from him,” Academy member, Oscar winner and television host Whoopi Goldberg said on The View Monday. “There will be consequences I’m sure, but I don’t think that’s what they’re going to do, particularly because Chris said ‘Listen, I’m not pressing any charges.'”