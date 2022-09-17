Academy Admits Oscar Show Needs To Be “Reinvigorated” – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal



The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences new CEO Bill Kramer explicitly acknowledged there are fixes that need to be made in the Academy’s annual Oscars show and process and promised to address them while speaking at this morning’s AMPAS membership meeting held in person at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles as well as virtually for members worldwide.

“Clearly there is a need to reinvigorate the show and we are hard at work with our great partners at Disney-ABC on this,” Kramer told the members, and then as part of a power point presentation listed eight areas they are addressing so far, and that includes, as The Hamden Journal just announced the naming of veteran live television and awards show producers to run the show, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, who have collectively won numerous Emmys for their work including 21 Tony Awards shows.

The points Kramer and new President Janet Yang emphasized in moving the show to a position of “power, honorability, and importance” were:

Hiring producing teams who are accountable to the Academy and creating a dedicated team within the Academy solely focused on the Awards Determining how to best honor all craft areas on air Focusing on a love and reverence for film Creating an emotional investment in the nominees Exploring extensions of the show on streaming Continuing the theatrical requirement for eligibility Making the red carpet an event Continuing to prioritize sustainability, access, inclusion, and representation



As to that second point regarding honoring “all craft areas” on air, a bone of contention that led to great distress earlier this year at the 94th Oscars when the decision was made to present eight shall we say, less glamorous awards mainly for crafts, in a pre-show and then edited and rolled into the live broadcast, the pair made this promise: “Determining how to best honor all craft areas on air – so many of you wrote in with questions about this and we are hard at work with our producers and Disney-ABC.”

I had heard they have no intention of repeating that “experiment” as was originally described to me by former CEO Dawn Hudson and past President David Rubin (both left the door open to further changes in the future), but at today’s meeting they made no explicit promise to completely go back to the way it has been in the past. Stay tuned. And as for the committment to continuing the theatrical requirement for eligibility, sources have told The Hamden Journal that is one area the Producers branch in particular is very concerned about, and is working on an effort to solidify just what that requirement should be going forward.

