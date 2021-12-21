ACAD Stock Dives; Acadia Plans Another Nuplazid Submission

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) will ask the Food and Drug Administration to approve a once-rejected psychosis drug, but ACAD stock plunged on Tuesday.







The FDA previously rejected Acadia’s Nuplazid as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis. Still, after a meeting with the FDA, Acadia says it believes the agency could approve Nuplazid for Alzheimer’s patients suffering from hallucinations and delusions.

Leerink analyst Marc Goodman called the move “aggressive.” The FDA said the best path forward would be to run another study in Alzheimer’s patients. Instead, Acadia is submitting a new analysis of existing results from a study called Harmony.

“The willingness of the FDA to reconsider and review the new subgroup analyses presented by Acadia without an additional study is encouraging,” he said in a report to clients. “However, given the fact that management confirmed its unwillingness to run an additional study in (Alzheimer’s disease psychosis), it is obvious that resubmission is its last strategy, which we view as aggressive.”

Investors were uneasy about the move. On today’s stock market, ACAD stock tumbled 20.8% to close at near 21.45.

ACAD Stock Faces New Catalysts

Nuplazid is already approved to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease. But the company had been hoping to expand that to all dementias. In April, the FDA rejected that bid.

The resubmission “punctuates an eventful year of regulatory surprise,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams said in a report to clients. “Now, importantly, (it) sets up a program-defining 2022 as a first-quarter refile and a potential year-end FDA decision enter the fold.”

Abrahams reiterated his outperform rating on ACAD stock, but raised his price target by $2 to 34.

“Today’s development now makes for a catalyst-rich year,” he said. Acadia should soon know whether the FDA will require an advisory committee meeting to consider Nuplazid in Alzheimer’s patients. And the FDA could ultimately approve the drug within six months.

Shares Run Up To 6-Month High

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan also increased his price target on ACAD stock to 33 from 26. But he kept his neutral rating on shares. He sees just a 20% probability that the FDA approves Nuplazid for Alzheimer’s patients suffering hallucinations and delusions.

“We remain skeptical that a resubmission based on new analyses from existing (test) data will be sufficient to obtain approval,” he said in a note.

ACAD stock ran up to a six-month high through Monday’s close, according to MarketSmith.com. Prior to Tuesday’s drop shares had gained for the past six consecutive trading days.

