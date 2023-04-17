‘Abusive’ mom of teen YouTuber bragged about being a ‘pimp’: suit

The mom of a teen YouTube star accused of abusing several of her daughter’s young co-creators bragged about being the “madam” or “pimp” of the video sharing platform and even told others that she “makes kiddie porn,” according to the $22 million lawsuit against her.

Tiffany Smith — mom to 15-year-old YouTube sensation Piper Rockelle — will face a civil trial later this year over a California suit by 11 young content creators who claim she sexually, physically and emotionally abused them and failed to compensate them for their work on her daughter’s channel.

The group of teens – who once starred on Rockelle’s channel as part of the “Piper Squad” – claimed in the January 2022 lawsuit that Smith made appalling sexual remarks about their bodies, asking how long one of the boys’ penises was and calling one of the girls flat-chested.

But the momager was apparently proud of her alleged inappropriate behavior — often crowing to the youngsters, and even to others “about being the ‘Madam of YouTube’ and a ‘Pimp of YouTube’ and that she ‘makes kiddie porn,’” the suit states.

The court documents lay out a slew of examples of Smith’s alleged unseemly conduct toward the teens that frequently crossed the line and was “often reprehensible and even illegal.”

Smith’s trial had been set to start Monday in Los Angeles but was pushed off to November 6 several months ago, said plaintiff attorney Matt Sarelson.

Asked about Smith’s alleged gross boasts, Sarelson said, “The videos are of minor children frequently in sexually suggestive attire, positions and scripts.”

“This shouldn’t be occurring at all but there’s millions of dollars at stake,” he told The Post Monday. “As long as the social media platforms allow it there will be a market.”





According to the suit, Smith often talked about the youngsters’ genitalia, including asking one of the girls if one of the guys “has a bunch of freckles on his dick;” calling another member’s penis “Dwayne the Rock Hard Johnson;” asking another if his “balls have dropped yet,” and “how long” his penis is; and telling one of the girls she “had no boobs” while telling another how “big” her breasts were.

The mom also regularly talked to the adolescents about sexually mature topics like asking if they ever had sex or oral sex and “encouraging plaintiffs to try oral sex,” the suit claims. Smith allegedly talked about sex toys with them and asked one of the girls if she “knew what a dildo was for,” the court papers claim.





Smith allegedly touched one of the teen girls inappropriately “on numerous occasions” by rubbing her exposed thighs, attempting to squeeze her breasts, once smacking a wooden spoon all over her body and another time trying to spit in her mouth and on her face as the girl was waking up one morning, the filing alleged.

The suit claims Smith frequently spanked the young YouTubers’ butts and tried “sticking a finger” in their butts as they walked past her.

The mother even once grabbed her daughter Rockelle’s face and made out with her to “teach her how to ‘kiss,’” the suit claimed. And she mailed Rockelle’s “soiled training bras and panties” to a stranger telling another one of the teen girls “old men like to smell this stuff,” the suit claimed.





In addition to the alleged abuse they endured, they claim that they were never compensated for the millions of dollars they helped Rockelle and Smith make. Though they do acknowledge they weren’t promised compensation.

“All told, Plaintiffs’ contributions to Defendants (who have reaped millions of dollars as a direct result of Plaintiffs’ involvement with Piper and her YouTube channel) collectively span thousands of hours of labor and nearly 800 collective appearances in Piper’s 550 videos posted on her YouTube channel,” the suit claimed.

When nine of the content creators left “Piper’s Squad,” their individual YouTube channels didn’t draw as much traffic, in part because Smith’s boyfriend Hunter Hill allegedly flagged their videos as inappropriate and planted porn in their content so that their pages would be restricted by the platform. Hill is also named as a defendant in the suit.





Smith filed a $30 million countersuit against the plaintiffs in July, claiming their mothers were in a conspiracy to exhort money by making up false allegations of sexual abuse. Smith dropped that case shortly after, NBC News reported.

California entertainment lawyer Tre Lovell explained that YouTube couldn’t be sued in this case because the laws in the state give YouTube and other social media platforms widespread immunity against most legal claims.

YouTube is “self-governing” meaning it makes up the rules for its website and decides how to enforce them, Lovell said.

Therefore, there is no legal wrongdoing that can be “directly attributable to YouTube,” Lovell said.

He said the internet “is in desperate need of reforms” since the normal laws that are put in place to protect minors in the workplace “really are not applicable to the internet.”

“This case really screams out and is an excellent example of why we need immediate reform of internet laws for minors,” Lovell said. “The internet in general, has become a place that can ruin lives and the law is so far behind in protecting minors from abuse over the internet in a number of ways.”

Smith’s lawyer and YouTube didn’t return requests for comment Monday.