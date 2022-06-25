Abstinence trends on Twitter in wake of Roe v. Wade ruling

Abstinence was trending on Twitter on Saturday in the wake the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
A number of pro-choice Americans on social media were also pushing for a nationwide sex strike after the high court struck down the landmark abortion ruling.
“Women of America: Take the pledge. Because SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade, we cannot take the risk of an unintended pregnancy, therefore, we will not have sex with any man — including our husbands — unless we are trying to become pregnant,” one Twitter user wrote.
“In response to the fascist, women hating sociopaths on the supreme court overturning #Roe, I propose a nationwide sex strike for the foreseeable future,” another Twitter user fumed.
“I live in New York and I am DOUBLE FURIOUS with the Supreme Court. I want to find people who are coordinating a mass sex strike. That is our power,” one woman raged. “Women have the power here. No more sex until abortion rights are federal law.”
Another said: “Perhaps a #sexstrike (also known as #abstinence ) would help the men folk to be all in on this #womensrights issue.”
A number of others were sharing an image online that read: “#SexStrike. If our choices are denied, so are yours.”
The calls for abstinence came as other pro-choice activists took to the streets across the country for a second day in protest over Friday’s abortion ruling.
Others also planned to demonstrate outside the homes of the six conservative justices.