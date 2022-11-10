Absolution’ Sets Voice Cast and Unveils New Trailer – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has set the voice cast and released a new trailer as well as some first-look images for Dragon Age: Absolution, its upcoming animated series based on the popular Bioware video game franchise.

Created in collaboration with BioWare, Dragon Age: Absolution is set in Tevinter and features an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore, including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons and other special surprises.

Dragon Age: Absolution, revolves around Miriam, voiced by Kimberly Brooks. A pragmatic elven mercenary who escaped enslavement in Tevinter, Miriam is closed-off to many who know her. But her heroic nature shines through when she’s forced to confront the nation that destroyed her life, and the man at the heart of her misery.

In addition to Brooks, additional voice cast includes Matthew Mercer, Ashly Burch, Sumalee Montano, Pil Lamarr, Keston John, Josh Keaton and Zehra Fazal.

Mercer is Fairbanks. A veteran freedom fighter, Fairbanks leads our heroes with a warm-hearted sense of adventure, a pair of daggers, and a dashing smile to boot.

Burch voices Qwydion. A bubbly Qunari mage with a penchant for explosions, Qwydion is an open-hearted, easily-distracted blabbermouth who can level a building or cure a hangover, depending on the situation.

Montano portrays Hira. An idealistic mage, Hira hopes to rekindle her relationship with Miriam while advancing her relentless crusade against Tevinter. But a terrible secret will put both at risk.

LaMarr is Roland. Despite his effortless demeanor, the charming Roland possesses unmatched grit. When disaster looms and all seems lost, Roland is as sure as the blade he wields.

John portrays Lacklon. A dwarven Lord of Fortune, Lacklon is a gruff fighter, a born brawler, a complete glory hound, and just enough of a coward to make sure he stays alive.

Keaton is Rezaren. Born to privilege and plagued by tragedy, Rezaren sees himself as a good man in a wicked world. Intelligent and charismatic, Rezaren is determined to build a better future for everyone in Tevinter, no matter the cost.

Fazal portrays Tassia. Dutiful and hardworking, Tassia turns a blind eye to everything that doesn’t meet her moral standards. But even she won’t be able to ignore the sins of Tevinter (or Rezaren) forever.

Dragon Age: Absolution is produced by Red Dog Culture House. Mairghread Scott serves as showrunner and executive produces with Chris Bain, Matthew Goldman, and John Epler. Writers include Mae Catt, Tim Sheridan and Scott. Ki Yong Bae directs.

Since debuting in 2009, the award-winning video game franchise has brought players into the world of Thedas with rich stories, unforgettable characters, and beautiful and deadly locales to discover. The next upcoming Dragon Age game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, will be a single player focused experience that further builds on the adventure.

The six-episode half-hour series premiere Friday, December 9 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above and some first-look images below.

Josh Keaton as Rezaren Ammosine. Courtesy of Netflix Netflix

(L to R) Keston John as Lacklon, Phil Lamarr as Roland, Kimberly Brooks as Miriam and Ashly Burch as Qwydion. Courtesy of Netflix Netflix

Sumalee Montano as Hira. Courtesy of Netflix Netflix