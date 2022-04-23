Ireland Baldwin did not hold back her distaste for as the actress’ defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp rages on in court.

Alec Baldwin’s 26-year-old daughter took to Instagram to weigh in on the explosive defamation trial between the exes, and she sided with Depp while blasting Heard.

“The thing is, I know women who are exactly like this. They are manipulative and cold and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it’s cool to say men are the worst and blah blah f—ity blah,” Ireland wrote on her Instagram Story over someone else’s tweet about the Heard vs Depp trial.

Ireland argued “men can experience abuse too” and went on to call Heard an “absolute disaster of a human being.”

“Amber Heard is a terrible person and I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back. And I hope he’s in like 5 Pirates movies,” Ireland’s post, which has since expired from her account, continued.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse. Heard never identified Depp directly, but attorneys for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor say her allegations have negatively impacted Depp’s career and relationship with his family.

The pair have accused each other of abuse over the course of the trial for the past 10 days, but cross-examination by Heard’s defense team on Thursday revealed eye-popping text messages, photos and video evidence — much of which Heard took herself during their relationship — painting Depp as a violent substance abuser.

Depp, during his third day on the stand, confirmed texts he sent to his friend, Paul Bettany, dating June 2013, read aloud by Heard attorney Ben Rottenborn, that said, “[L]et’s down her before we burn her,’ and “I will f—k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

Later on Thursday afternoon, Rottenborn presented yet another text from Depp to a friend talking about Heard’s theoretical “corpse.”

The text said Depp hopes her “rotting corpse is decomposing in the f—ing trunk of a Honda Civic,” a 2016 text from Depp to his friend, Isaac Baruch, presented as evidence on Thursday and confirmed by Depp read.

The actor apologized for the texts while on the witness stand.

Rottenborn also brought up an infamous quarrel he had with Heard on a 2014 flight from Boston to Los Angeles. Heard’s attorneys have alleged that Depp kicked Heard in the back on the plane.

Depp testified that he was not drunk and did not physically or verbally abuse his now ex-wife on the plane after the two argued over his suspicion she had an affair with her co-star James Franco, but Rottenborn confronted Depp with an email he had sent Heard the next day, apologizing profusely.

“Once again, I find myself in a place of shame and regret,” Rottenborn read from the email. “I am sorry. I really don’t know why or what happened, but I will never do it again. I want to get better for your and for me. I must. My illness somehow crept up and grabbed me. I can’t do it again, I can’t live like that again, and I know you can’t either.”

Five days later, Depp sent a text to pal Paul Bettany, which Rottenborn read in court.

“I’m going to properly stop the booze thing, darling,” Depp wrote. “Drank all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA. Ugly, mate.”

Additional evidence presented against Depp included a photo of Depp passed out with a spilled container in hand after taking roxycodone, audio of Heard telling Depp not to cut his own finger and a video showing Depp kicking a piece of furniture and slamming cabinets in what appears to be a kitchen.

“I did assault a couple of cabinets, but I didn’t touch Ms. Heard,” Depp said of the video, adding that “there’s a possibility” he was drunk at the time.

The cross-examination ended Thursday and will resume Monday morning.

A source close to Depp told Fox News Digital that he is a “victim of abuse” and “has been since Ms. Heard made her very first false allegation in 2016, and has continued to be subject to abuse ever since, as outlined in his testimony.”

“Today’s cross-examination by Ms. Heard’s attorney has proven to be no exception. Mr. Rottenborn’s aggressive and, coincidentally, ‘jack-hammer’ approach toward a man who has suffered extensively over the last six years proves that the mistreatment of Johnny goes well beyond Ms. Heard’s grievous behavior. Colorful texts, which Johnny has already apologized for, do not equate to physical actions and Mr. Rottenborn still has not been able to connect the two, nor will he ever be able to,” the source said.

