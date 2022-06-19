Abraham Ancer is leaving PGA Tour, headed to LIV Golf

Mexico’s Abraham Ancer is reported to be the latest player headed to LIV Golf.

Ancer, who entered the week ranked No. 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking, would be the second-highest ranked player behind only Dustin Johnson to join the upstart league that is part of LIV Golf Investments, an investment firm under the majority ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The 31-year-old Ancer turned pro in 2013, and had been rumored to be considering making the move from the PGA Tour, where he won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last year. In February, he competed in the Saudi International as part of the Asian Tour. Multiple sources, including ESPN Deportes, confirmed reports that Ancer was prepared to make the leap to LIV, which has been offering lucrative guaranteed money to play in its 54-hole events with shotgun starts.

Ancer played for the International Team in the 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia, notching a 3-1-1 record, including his lone defeat in a singles match against Tiger Woods. Ancer was in line to represent the International Team later this year in the biennial match, which is scheduled for Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan suspended Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson among 17 players who competed in LIV Golf’s debut event near London and said others who violated Tour regulations would suffer a similar fate.

Ancer withdrew from the U.S. Open this week citing illness and isn’t in the field at next week’s Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour.

The next LV Golf event is scheduled for Portland in two weeks. Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez were announced as the latest signees.