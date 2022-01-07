About Six Degrees of Separation’s David Hampton, Who Conned People About Being Sidney Poitier’s Son

david hampton

New York State Department of Correctional Services/Getty Images

Sidney Poitier, who died at age 94 on Thursday, didn’t star in Will Smith’s 1993 film Six Degrees of Separation, but it wouldn’t have been made without him.

The play and film told the story of David Hampton, a real-life young man who conned wealthy New Yorkers in the ’80s by pretending to be Poitier’s son.

Hampton, who died at age 39 in 2003, first began his scam in 1983, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was caught in October of that year, but not before convincing people he was a Harvard student who was able to gain access to the homes of a Columbia University dean and the president of TV station WNET, per the L.A. Times.

Sidney Poitier With Oscar

Archive Photos/Getty

He Was from Buffalo, New York

While he claimed to be the descendant of a Hollywood icon, in reality, Hampton grew up in Buffalo, New York, as the son of an attorney. Hampton viewed his hometown as a place without anyone “glamorous or fabulous or outrageously talented,” per the L.A. Times.

When he arrived in New York, Hampton enjoyed money and clothing as a host guest of the wealthy, whom he charmed with tales about his life with Poitier, according to the L.A. Times.

”New York was the place for him,” Susan V. Tipograph, a lawyer and Hampton’s friend, told the New York Times. ”In his mind, the fabulous people lived in New York City.”

RELATED: What to Know About Sidney Poitier’s Late Daughter, Gina, Who Died at 57

He Was Eventually Caught and Taken Into Custody

While Hampton was able to pull off his scam for some time, he was eventually caught. Hampton was formally charged with attempted burglary when he was 19, according to the New York Times. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

When he was arrested in New York, Hampton had previous charges on his record, according to the L.A. Times. He had been arrested six times before in New York and Buffalo.

Story continues

RELATED: Sidney Poitier Remembered by Oprah Winfrey and More Stars After His Death: ‘What a Landmark Actor’

He Sued Over Six Degrees of Separation

Hampton’s New York life inspired Six Degrees of Separation, which was originally written as a play by John Guare in 1990. The successful stage production was later turned into a movie in 1993 starring Donald Sutherland, Stockard Channing and Will Smith.

Hampton sued Guare and others for $100 million, but lost, according to the New York Times. He “felt entitled to a cut of the cash,” per the L.A. Times, and was given a court order to keep his distance from the playwright after Guare said Hampton was threatening him.

Tiopgraph, Hampton’s friend, told the L.A. Times, “I think he felt used by Mr. Guare. I’ll let history judge that.”

He Died in 2003

Hampton died in 2003 at Beth Israel Hospital, where he had been living at an AIDS residence and working on a book about his life, per the L.A. Times.