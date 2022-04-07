About 129,000 beds sold by Costco, Amazon and others recalled after one killed a woman

A wall bed is supposed to provide a place to sleep, not a trip to the hospital or morgue. That’s why Bestar recalled 129,000 wall beds in the United States on Thursday and 53,000 in the company’s home nation, Canada.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission release: “The wall beds can detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards.”

Though that might sound like the stuff of Daffy Duck cartoons, the recall notice says a a 79-year-old woman died after a wall bed fell on her and caused a spinal injury. Also, the alert says, Bestar knows of 60 other incidents of detached wall beds causing bruises and other injuries.

Model No. 40183, the Versatile Full Evolution, is one of the wall beds recalled by Bestar.

Bestar Queen Boutique, model No. 26184

This covers the Audrea, Cielo, Edge, Nebula, Lumina, Novello Full, Orion, PUR, Queen Wall and Versatile beds. They were sold at Costco.com, Amazon.com, Wayfair.com and Cymax.com from June 2014 through last month.

Bestar Nebula Queen, model No. 25184

Bestar PUR Full Boutique, Model No. 26183

Bestar is offering repairs in the form of a free inspection, then reimbursement on reinstallation by a professional installer. The company expects that to cost $170 to $207 for Above Top Shelf beds and $338 to $414 for Below Top Shelf beds.

To contact the company, call 888-912-8458, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time; email [email protected]; or go to the company’s recall website.