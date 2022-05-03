Abortion protester climbs San Francisco building

American City Business Journals

Man climbs to top of Salesforce Tower. Here’s the video.

A man who proclaims to be “pro-life Spiderman” climbed the exterior of Salesforce Tower, the tallest building in San Francisco, on Tuesday and was arrested at the top. Boston real estate investment trust Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) owns the 1.41 million-square-foot building, which opened in 2018, and houses offices for Salesforce Inc., WeWork, Bain & Co. and Covington & Burling. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reopened its offices last year, giving employees the option to work from the office or a remote location, and the streets around the tower have been more active in the last eight weeks.