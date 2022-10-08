Abortion legal in Ohio and Arizona after court rulings

Pro-abortion activists celebrated a pair of victories on Friday after courts in Ohio and Arizona ruled that abortions could remain legal — at least for now.

In Arizona, the three-judge Court of Appeals ruled that an injunction against a pre-statehood law banning abortion in all circumstances should be reinstated.

In Ohio, Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins also temporarily enjoined the state’s “heartbeat bill” which bans abortion from the moment a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

In Arizona, the three-judge Court of Appeals ruled that an injunction against a pre-statehood law banning abortion in all circumstances should be reinstated.

The Washington Post via Getty Im

A Planned Parenthood Nurse Practitioner, Brittney Moore, examined a patient at the Planned Parenthood Health Center in Akron, Ohio. The Washington Post via Getty Im

In Ohio, Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins also temporarily enjoined the state’s “heartbeat bill.”

AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade ended the federal right to abortion and returned the issue to the states. Lower courts across the country are currently facing a blizzard of challenges to newly legal state-level abortion restrictions.

“Today’s decision provides a desperately needed sense of security for both our patients and providers,” said McGill Johnson, president, and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

“We can now breathe a sigh of relief and serve patients. While the fight isn’t over, for now, Arizonans will once again be able to make their own decisions about their bodies, health care decisions, and futures.”