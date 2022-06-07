Abortion activists strip during Joel Osteen church service

Three abortion activists interrupted celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s Sunday mass service at a Texas megachurch by stripping down to their underwear.

Osteen had just finished leading a prayer and congregants began to take their seats at Lakewood Church when one woman quickly stood up, pulled off her dress and shouted “It’s my body, my f–king choice,” videos shared on Twitter show.

A second woman got up, removed her dress and shouted “Overturn Roe, Hell no” followed by a third who also stripped and repeated the chants.

The activists wore white sports bras with green hand prints on them and waved green bandanas — the color representing the pro-choice movement — as security escorted them out of the building to cheers from congregants.

The trio, activists with Texas Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, said they decided to protest inside the megachurch because anti-abortion activists have no issue protesting against women at their safe spaces like doctors’ offices and clinics.

“Christians are not afraid to bother us at health care clinics, at doctors’ offices [where we’re] trying to get essential health care so why the f–k wouldn’t we bother you in your own home where the laws are coming from,” said one of the women who continued their protest outside Lakewood Church.

The activists were protesting the recently leaked Supreme Court draft ruling overthrowing Roe v. Wade. The ruling would rescind the federal law protecting abortion rights and allow states to set their own policies and laws.

Lakewood Church has not responded to media requests for comment on the protest. The livestream of the 11 a.m. service, which the protestors interrupted, is no longer available online.