ABNB Stock Leads 11 Stocks Eyeing 53% To 667% Growth

With Q1 earnings numbers around the corner, Airbnb (ABNB), Arista Networks (ANET) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) are among 11 top-rated growth stocks looking for big EPS gains in their upcoming reports.







To make this stock screen, ABNB stock and all the others must have earnings estimates for Q1 or the current fiscal quarter of at least 50%. Airbnb lands in the top spot with consensus estimates calling for a whopping 667% EPS growth when the company reports in early May.

Other top growth stocks on the list include Shift4 Payments (FOUR), Fortinet (FTNT), Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX), Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) and 2023 IPO Vitesse Energy (VTS).

While VTS stock is not on the IPO Leaders, FOUR and ALGM stock have found a spot on that screen of top-rated IPO stocks to watch.

IBD stock lists highlight several other stocks, with Aristia Networks, Shift4 Payments and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals joining Allegro MicroSystems on the IBD 50.

ANET and FTNT have earned placement on the IBD Big Cap 20. Fortinet also has recently returned to IBD Long-Term Leaders, while CPRX and ANET stock have passed muster for IBD Sector Leaders.

ABNB Stock Among Today’s Fastest-Growing Stocks

To make this stock screen of today’s fastest-growing companies, each stock must have a 95 or higher Composite Rating, indicating a passing grade in Stock Checkup. A 95 Composite Rating means each stock is outperforming at least 95% of all stocks in terms of the most important stock-picking traits.

ALGM, CPRX, FOUR, FTNT, PANW and ANET all sport the highest-possible 99 Composite Rating. ABNB stock is just behind with a very strong 98 CR.

Each of these top growth stocks must also have an EPS Rating and RS Rating above 80 to show strong fundamental and technical strength. To qualify, these fastest-growing stocks must also sport an A SMR Rating, which tracks sales growth, annual pretax profit margins and return on equity.

To avoid thinly traded penny stocks, the screen only includes the fastest-growing stocks that trade at least 400,000 shares a day on average and have a share price of at least $12.

How To Buy Stocks Using Stock Charts

Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch

Created in MarketSmith, this stock screen highlights top growth stocks expecting 53%-667% EPS growth in Q1 or their current fiscal quarter.

Company Symbol EPS estimate current Q Comp Rating EPS Rating RS Rating Industry Group RS SMR Rating Airbnb ABNB 667% 98 80 89 A+ A Par Pacific PARR 493 96 80 98 B A Copa CPA 331 97 81 91 B+ A Vitesse Energy VTS 162 95 82 94 B- A Shift4 Payments FOUR 133 99 80 96 B A Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX 78 99 99 97 B A Allegro MicroSystems ALGM 71 99 99 98 A+ A Interactive Brokers IBKR 68 98 97 90 A- A Arista Networks ANET 60 99 98 95 B- A Palo Alto Networks PANW 55 99 97 90 C+ A Fortinet FTNT 53 99 99 90 C+ A

Data as of March 30, 2023

3 Key Rules For How To Buy Today’s Fastest-Growing Stocks

Keep in mind that earnings growth is just one factor to track when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch. In addition, make sure to follow these three key rules for how to buy stocks.

While these fastest-growing stocks show strong earnings estimates for Q1, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll meet or beat Wall Street expectations or shoot higher if they do. Be sure to have and follow sound buy rules and sell rules.

Following a simple three-step routine helps you stay profitable and protected, and ready to take advantage of today’s fastest-growing stocks when opportunities arise.

Track Stocks Set To Report With The IBD Earnings Calendar

Follow Matthew Galgani on Twitter at @IBD_MGalgani.

