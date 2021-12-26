Abigail Breslin Spends First Christmas Without Her Father, Who Died from COVID-19: ‘Some Days Are Harder’

Abigail Breslin

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin is reflecting on her first Christmas without her father, Michael Breslin.

On Friday, the 25-year-old actress penned a lengthy message on Instagram, where she opened up about the array of emotions she was experiencing around the holiday season following her father’s death from COVID-19 earlier this year.

“Merry Christmas eve everyone! I’m not gonna lie. This one is a weird one for me. My first holiday season sans my dada,” Abigail began. “I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend… I’m truly blessed. But it’s hard to know I can’t call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse (lol).”

Noting that “some days are harder than others,” the Scream Queens star continued by writing that “grief is a tricky little monster.”

“I wish there was an expiration date to missing someone… but I had almost 25 great years of having an awesome dad and I feel as though I know what he’d be saying right now,” Abigail added. “I think [it would] be somewhere along the lines of ‘why ya crying kid? I’m fiiiiiiine. Don’t worry about me! Love you, pretty.’ “

Closing out her message, Abigail wrote: “To anyone who’s missing someone this holiday season… I see you, I hear you and you’re not alone.”

“Nonetheless, I’m going to heavily cherish those who are here and hug them harder than ever,” she added. “Merry christmas to all… and to all, a good night.”

Abigail Breslin and her father

Abigail Breslin/Instagram Abigail Breslin and her father

Back in February, Abigail announced that her father had died shortly after contracting COVID-19. He was 78.

“Hard to write this. Harder than I thought.. I’m in shock and devastation,” she wrote at the time alongside photos of her father from over the years. “At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye.”

“It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short,” Abigail added. “I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received.”

The Little Miss Sunshine actress’ brothers — Ryan Breslin and Spencer Breslin, who are also actors — shared their own tributes for their late father at the time as well.

“My father, Mike passed away this evening after battling Covid for the better part of the past three weeks and It’s extraordinarily unfair,” Ryan wrote. “My dad had plenty of hardships and obstacles in his life, but he always set an unparalleled example of will, determination, sticktoitiveness … he overcame adversity and was a champion of the people he loved.”

Added Spencer: “I love this man that helped bring me into this world and raised me and loved my mother and my two amazing siblings. Death is the one thing we all have in common, but never expect. Love you, Dad. Forever and ever.”