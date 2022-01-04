ABC brought in 2022 leading the way on Friday with its annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest countdown. Per ABC, the special hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy drew in 6.8 million total viewers and earned a 1.9 rating the 18-49 demo.

The latest iteration of the New Year celebration was slightly down from the previous year, but bested both CBS’s New Year’s Eve Live From Nashville and NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live events. In the final hour of primetime, Part 2 of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve peaked with 8.8 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating.

New Year’s Eve Live From Nashville, which marked CBS’ first year of NYE programming, followed ABC’s coverage earning 4.8 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating across primetime and late night.

Falling just slightly behind CBS was Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC, which brought in 4.4 million viewers. Per NBC, its celebration marked the network’s best NYE coverage in the 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. window since 2014.