ABC’s ’20/20′ And Fox’s ‘WWE SmackDown’ Top Demos – The Hamden Journal

The suspicious death of a six-year-old profiled by ABC newsmag 20/20 and the WWE Friday Night SmackDown shared top demo honors as viewers begin to ease into summer.

In the warmup to this weekend’s wrestling PPV and Peacock event Hell in a Cell, the WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown on Fox came in with a 0.4, continuing its dominance on Friday nights.

At ABC, an exclusive interview with convicted murderer Laura Day was on tap for 20/20. She maintains that her six-year-old stepson’s drowning death at a Texas beach was an accident. But it’s now come out that she had other criminal incidents in her past, casting doubt on her story. The story was preceded by a Shark Tank rerun.

CBS had a new Come Dance with Me reality competition tapped to an 0.2, trailed by reruns of crime dramas Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods.

NBC weighed in a rerun of the special American Ninja Warrior All-Star Spectacular, with a new Dateline examined the “sinister betrayal” of an 18-year-old murder victim in Virginia. The newsmag scored an 0.3.

The CW is bidding farewell to Charmed next week, with its penultimate episode racking up a 0.1. Trailing Dynasty had a virtually invisible 0.0.