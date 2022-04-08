ABC Wins With ‘Station 19’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Tie – The Hamden Journal

ABC and its Thursday drama slate were the primetime ratings winners on Thursday, with CBS in repeats.

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy were the top programs of the evening, tying with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, per fast affiliates. Typically a new episode of Young Sheldon would be in those ranks, but the network opted for reruns in the first three half-hour slots.

In the first hour, Station 19 (0.6, 4.39M), which ticked up from the previous week, also earned the night’s highest viewer count. The ABC drama bested not only repeats of Young Sheldon and Ghosts, but also MasterChef Junior (0.3, 1.96M), Walker (0.1, 0.92M) and Law & Order (0.4, 3.78M). After two weeks of repeats, Law & Order returned with season lows in viewers.

Grey’s Anatomy (0.6, 4.07M) also rose slightly from the previous week to top its hour. Law & Order: SVU (0.5, 4.18M), Call Me Kat (0.3, 1.77M) and Legacies (0.1, 0.39M) all followed. Also in the hour were the sophomore episode of How We Roll (0.3, 2.91M) which fell from its premiere, and Welcome to Flatch (0.2, 0.94M.)

NBC was finally able to break through to a top spot at 10 p.m. Law & Order: Organized Crime (0.4, 2.88M) won in both measures, besting Big Sky (0.4, 2.56M) and Bull (0.2, 3.72M).