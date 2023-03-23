ABC Sets Season Finale Dates; ‘The Goldbergs’, ‘A Million Little Things’ Ending – The Hamden Journal

Spring has sprung, which means the 2022-23 TV season is in its homestretch. Now ABC has set the season-finale dates for its series along with the final episodes of long-running comedy The Goldbergs and drama A Million Little Things. See the full schedule below.

The first finale will be for the rookie Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily on Thursday, March 30. The Season 2 wrap for Emmy-winning comedy Abbott Elementary is at 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

Fast-forward to May, and the rest of the network’s series will wrap for the season, including both The Rookie shows, Will Trent, The Conners, The Company You Keep, Not Dead Yet (one hour), The Good Doctor, Station 19 and a two-hour Grey’s Anatomy ender.

The Goldbergs will end its 10-season trip back to the ’80s at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, and A Million Little Things packs up for good after five seasons at 10 p.m. that night.

Here is ABC’s 2022-23 season-finale schedule:

Thursday, March 30

10:01-11 pm: Alaska Daily

Wednesday, April 19

9-9:32 pm: Abbott Elementary

Tuesday, May 2

8-9 pm: The Rookie

9-10 pm: The Rookie: Feds

10-11 pm: Will Trent

Wednesday, May 3

8-8:30 pm: The Conners

8:30-9 pm: The Goldbergs (Series finale)

9-10 pm: Not Dead Yet (One-hour season finale)|

10-11 pm: A Million Little Things (Series finale)

Sunday, May 7

10-11 pm: The Company You Keep

Monday, May 8

10-11 pm: The Good Doctor

Thursday, May 18

8-9 pm: Station 19

9-11 pm: Grey’s Anatomy (Two-hour season finale)