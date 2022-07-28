ABC Passes On Pilots The Son In Law Kay Oyegun – The Hamden Journal

ABC is passing on pilots.

The Disney-owned network has passed on comedy The Son In Law, headlined by This Is Us’ Chris Sullivan, and the untitled therapist drama written by This Is Us writer Kay Oyegun.

It comes after The Hamden Journal told you that both projects were not looking good for pick ups as Will Trent and The Company You Keep, headlined by This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, were.

Written and executive produced by Ajay Sahgal and executive produced by Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, The Son in Law follows Jake (Sullivan), a salt-of-the-earth man who finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancée Asha’s (Reema Sampat) sophisticated parents, played by Meera Simhan and Anupam Kher, including a difficult-to-impress father-in-law. Evangeline Young and Robert Bailey Jr. also starred in the pilot.

The Detective Agency produced and 20th Television was the studio.

Oyegun’s untitled drama series revolved around five therapists inPhiladelphia who find unique ways to solve problems in their patients’ lives while grappling with their own.

The pilot starred Sendhil Ramamurthy, Johnny Simmons, Rachel Hilson, Demetrius Grosse, Rahnuma Panthaky and Marsha Stephanie Blake.

Ellen Roman (Blake), the owner of the practice and a brilliant therapist, has her life shockingly turned upside down when she begins working with a sociopathic patient who may hold the key to the disappearance of her sister five years earlier.

The hourlong project came from 20th Television and was written and exec produced by This Is Us writer-producer Oyegun.