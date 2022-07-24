ABC News Correspondent James Longman Marries Alex Brannan in London: ‘Mr. and Mr.’

ABC News Correspondent James Longman Marries: ‘Mr and Mr’. https://www.instagram.com/p/CYbU_82rK6Z/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

ABC News correspondent James Longman is officially married to his partner, Alex Brannan.

The British journalist, 36, and his former fiancé tied the knot at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday after being engaged for a little over two years. The happy couple recently celebrated their fifth anniversary of being together in January.

“Mr. and Mr. 🎉,” Longman wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the newlyweds walking hand in hand while leaving the building where their wedding ceremony took place.

Longman, who is currently on assignment in Ukraine to cover the ongoing war between the country and Russia, added a small disclaimer, however, writing, “This was just the legal bit.”

“Just thought it would be romantic to come back from Ukraine and make it official,” he continued. “Big fun wedding next year for all our family and friends :).”

The journalist also shared more images from the special day on his Twitter account with the caption, “Mr and Mr”

Brannan posted the same snap via his Instagram page, writing in his caption: “Don’t worry guys, I made him sign a prenup. 🤵🏻‍♂️🤵🏼‍♂️.”

Longman popped the question to Brannan in June 2020. At the time, he shared a touching video of his proposal, which took place at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, with his social media followers.

“We’re engaged,” he wrote alongside the clip. “I asked Alex in the garden while his mum filmed, trying to stop his nephew from running over to us. And then the rest of the family came over. There was quite a lot of crying.”

In the video, Brannan’s mother can be heard explaining the moment to a young boy.

“What are they doing?” the boy asks, as she explains, “James has just asked him to marry him, darling.”

After Longman and Brannan embrace, other family members join them in the garden to celebrate the happy news.

Longman reflected on his coming out experience in a personal essay on National Coming Out Day in October 2019. He said he began confiding in friends when he was 16 and finally shared the news with his mother in an email when he was 24.

“If you’re reading this, wherever you are, know that your experience, as unique as it may feel now, has been shared by millions through time,” he wrote. “Some have had it worse, others have had it easier. But there is a community waiting for you, with love and understanding.”

“You’ll feel as though your life has only just begun,” he added.