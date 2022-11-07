ABC Announces Midseason Dates; ‘The Rookie’ Shows Paired On Tuesdays – The Hamden Journal

ABC on Monday revealed its midseason lineup, which includes a new Tuesday night block featuring The Rookie and its spinoff The Rookie: Feds.
The new block kicks off January 3 with a crossover story for both The Rookie at 8 p.m. followed by The Rookie: Feds at 9 p.m. The new new crime drama Will Trent starring Ramón Rodríguez — based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series — will follow.
Abbott Elementary is back on January 4, followed by the winter premieres of Home Economics and Big Sky: Deadly Trails. The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross returns January 23.
A Million Little Things will begin its final season on February 8.
THURSDAY, DEC. 15
8-10 p.m. – Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
10-11p.m. – The Parent Test (special series premiere)
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
8-9 p.m. – The Rookie (new night and time)
9-10 p.m. – The Rookie: Feds (new time)
10-11 p.m. – Will Trent (series premiere)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4
9-9:31 p.m. – Abbott Elementary
9:31-10 p.m. – Home Economics
10-11 p.m. – Big Sky: Deadly Trails
THURSDAY, JAN. 5
8-9 p.m. – Celebrity Jeopardy! (new night)
9-10 p.m. – The Parent Test (regular time period premiere)
10-11 p.m. – The Chase (new night and time)
FRIDAY, JAN. 6
8-9:01 p.m. – Shark Tank
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11
8-8:30 p.m. – The Conners
8:30-9 p.m. – The Goldbergs
MONDAY, JAN. 23
8-10:01 p.m. – The Bachelor
10:01-11 p.m. – The Good Doctor
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
8:30-9 p.m. – Not Dead Yet (early series premiere)
9:31-10 p.m. – Not Dead Yet (regular time period premiere – new episode)
10-11 p.m. – A Million Little Things
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
7:00-8:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos
8:00-10:00 p.m. American Idol
10:00-11:00 p.m. The Company You Keep (series premiere)
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
8:00-9:00 p.m. Station 19
9:00-10:01 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy
10:01-11:00 p.m. Alaska Daily