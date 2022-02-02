AbbVie Stock: Fourth Quarter Comes In Mixed, But Earnings Guidance Beats

AbbVie stock ticked down early Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company reported adjusted earnings of $3.31 per share on $14.89 billion in fourth-quarter sales.







On average, analysts polled by FactSet expected AbbVie (ABBV) to report earnings of $3.28 a share and $14.95 billion in sales.

In the year-earlier period, AbbVie earned $2.92 per share and reported $13.86 billion in sales.

For the year ending in December 2022, AbbVie guided to adjusted earnings of $14-$14.20 per share. AbbVie stock analysts forecasted adjusted profit of $13.99 a share and $59.85 billion in sales.

In premarket trading on today’s stock market, AbbVie stock dipped a fraction near 136.40.

More to follow.

