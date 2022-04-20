AbbVie, Gilead, and 4 Other Defensive Healthcare Stocks With Big Dividend Yields

Text size





An AbbVie bio safety hood

Courtesy of AbbVie





Deep into the second quarter of the year, stocks have yet to recover, and investors are seeking safety in defensive plays.

One sector that’s benefited from this rush to defense is healthcare, where big firms offer stability and, in some cases, steady dividends.

While the



S&P 500 index is down 6.4% so far in 2022, the



Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

(ticker: XLV), an exchange-traded fund that tracks healthcare stocks in the S&P 500, has slipped just 1.8%.