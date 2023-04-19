Abbott Labs Sales, Earnings Defy Slowdown in Covid-19 Tests. Stock Rises.

Abbott Laboratories



was able to defy a dramatic slowdown in sales of Covid-19 tests to post first-quarter sales and earnings ahead of expectations, with strong growth in the company’s core businesses. The stock market was liking the report Wednesday.

(ticker: ABT) reported earnings of $1.03 a share in the fourth quarter on sales of $9.75 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected the healthcare group and maker of medical devices to post earnings of 99 cents a share on sales of $9.67 billion.