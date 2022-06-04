Abbott labs reopening shuttered Michigan baby formula plant

Abbott Laboratories has finally reopened a Michigan plant whose shutdown caused a nationwide shortage of baby formula.

The Sturgis facility was shuttered by the Food and Drug Administration in February after two infants died from a rare bacteria which is may have come from the plant.

The prolonged closure of the plant left store shelves across America empty and sent parents and caregivers scrambling for a way to feed their infants.

The United States was forced to accept deliveries of baby formula from abroad and President Biden invoked the Defense Production Authorization Act in a bid to end the shortage.

Abbott has consistently denied that the deadly bacteria came from their factory and as the plant stayed closed, the FDA has faced scrutiny about their handling of the crisis.

Reopening the facility will not bring immediately relief. Abbott said that it would take a further eight weeks before new formula would begin reaching stores in the United States.

The FDA closed the plant in February after two infants died from a bacteria that may have come from the plant. AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File

“We’re also working hard to fulfill the steps necessary to restart production of Similac and other formulas and will do so as soon as we can,” an Abbott spokesperson told NBC News. “We understand the urgent need for formula, and our top priority is getting high-quality, safe formula into the hands of families across America.”